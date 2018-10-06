Sat October 06, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2018

NAB had informed NA speaker before and after arrest of Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had informed Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser prior and after the arrest of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in a Ashiana Housing Scheme in Lahore. A spokesman for the National Assembly Secretariat confirmed that the NAB authorities had informed the National Assembly secretary regarding the arrest of Shahbaz Sharif. According to sources, before the arrest of Shahbaz Sharif, Director General NAB Lahore intimated Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser through telephonic conversation and later sent a letter about the execution of the arrest. The intimation letter, a copy of which is available with The News, says, “It is appraised that investigation against management/officers/officials of Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC), management/owner of M/s Lahore Casa Developers (J.V), officers of/officials of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and others is under process in the Bureau, dully authorised by the competent authority under the provision of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.” The letter stated that the competent authority has issued warrant of arrest (WoA) in respect of Shahbaz Sharif in the subject investigation. “As informed also, NAB Lahore has executed the said warrants of arrest and has arrested Shahbaz Sharif on October 5, 2018 and grounds of arrest are attached,” the intimation letter stated. According to Rule 103 of the Rules and Procedure of the conduct of the Business of National Assembly, 2007, which stated that, “When a member is arrested on a criminal charge or for a criminal offence or is sentenced to imprisonment by a court of law or is detained under an executive order, the committing judge, magistrate or executive authority, as the case may be, shall immediately intimate such fact to the speaker indicating the reasons for the arrest, detention or conviction, as the case may be, as also the place of detention or imprisonment of the member in the

appropriate form set out in the Fourth Schedule.” The rule 104 of the Rules and Procedure of the conduct of the Business of National Assembly, 2007 states, “When a member is arrested and after conviction released on bail pending an appeal or otherwise released, such fact shall be intimated to the speaker by the authority concerned in the appropriate form set out in the Fourth Schedule.” The rule 105 of the Rules and Procedure of the conduct of the Business of National Assembly, 2007 with regard to treatment of communications received from magistrate, etc. states, “As soon as may be, after the speaker has received a communication referred to in rule 103 or 104, he shall read it out in the assembly if in session or, if the assembly is not in session, direct that it may be circulated for the information of the members.” The rule 106 that relates to arrest within the precincts of the Assembly states, “No member shall be arrested within the precincts of the Assembly without permission of the speaker.”

