Sat October 06, 2018
National

Our Correspondent
October 6, 2018

Tourism opportunities highlighted at moot

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has immense tourism opportunities for being blessed with natural, historical and cultural assets, said Serena Hotels CEO Aziz Boolani.He was speaking at the Pakistan Hospitality Conference held as part of the Pakistan Travel Mart 2018.

Mr Boolani said Serena Hotels had properties across Asia and Africa and has been the recipient of awards at the World Travel Awards for four consecutive years.

The Pakistan Travel Mart is a travel and tourism expo held annually to connect all stakeholders of mobility in Pakistan with key stakeholders from the travel, tourism and hospitality industries taking the lead to promote inbound, outbound and domestic travel in Pakistan.

The Serena Hotels pavilion at the PTM had representatives of the Serena properties in Islamabad, Faisalabad, Quetta, Swat, Gilgit, Hunza, Shigar, Khaplu, Kabul, Dushanbe and Khorog to share the various facilities and attractions of the properties with visitors.

Sardar Ali Shah, minister of education, culture and tourism, visited the Serena pavilion where he met the Serena management and appreciated their efforts to showcase the best of Pakistan. KP minister for tourism Atif Khan also went to the Serena display and discussed future tourism projects with the CEO of Serena Hotels.

Squash legend and brand ambassador for Serena Hotels Jahangir Khan and singer, social worker and humanitarian Shehzad Roy also visited the Serena stall to the delight of their fans and appreciated the efforts of Serena Hotels in promoting tourism, culture, sports and adventure in Pakistan.

Noted photographer Mobeen Ansari talked about the importance of tourism in the economy of the country and applauded Serena Hotels in their efforts to strengthen the tourism in Pakistan.

