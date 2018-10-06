Institutions urged to promote teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at a two-day Int’l moot on ‘Seerat-un-Nabi’ concluded here on Friday said that the proactive role of educational institutions is imperative to promote the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to have a successful life here and hereafter.

Adhering to footprints of 'Seerat-un-Nabi' is only way out to get resolved the contemporary socio-economic problems, they added in their key-note speeches during the two-day conference.

The speakers deliberated upon ways and means to apply the teachings of Quran and Sunnah in every-day’s life.

A large number of researchers and scholars from home and abroad attended the event that was presided over by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Yasin Mazhar Siddiqui of Aligarh Muslim University, India.

It was arranged by the Allama Iqbal Open University’s Department of Seerat Studies in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC). ‘Fiqh-al-Seerah’ and its contemporary application was the core theme on which speakers gave their intellectual and academic input. In his welcome address, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui underlined the important role of the educational institutions in projecting the message and teaching of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) that, he said, are only way out to overcome socio-economic problems of the contemporary time.

The AIOU, he said has been actively engaged in disseminating the research-based knowledge on society-related issues through research journals and national and international conferences. A series of ‘Khutbat-e-Islamabad has been launched, by selecting 100 relevant topics on which scholars present their views to educate students and the young researchers.

The University, the Vice Chancellor further said, in the recent years achieved many distinctions in the field of Islamic Studies. It won five national awards on promotion of Seerat-un-Nabi’ (SAW) through its research-based academic work.

It was for first time that the University was declared the best one among the higher educational institutions on writing research journal and articles by the Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs with five awards. Recently, a specialised research journal on Seerat Studies was launched. It was most significant that the HEC has awarded three indexing agencies to AIOU for providing free online access to research articles, facilitating researchers and academicians. These include one on the Islamic studies.

The inaugural session was also addressed by the Dean of Arabic and Islamic Studies Prof. Dr. Mohyuddin Hashmi and Chairman Seerat Studies Dr. Shah Moeenuddin Hashimi. They spoke about the objectives of the conference, stating it provides platform to researchers to update their knowledge on relevant topics of their studies. Around 100 abstracts and 50 papers were received for presentation during the conference. Dr. Muhammad Yasin in his presidential address spoke in detail about the dire need of Muslims’ unity and responsibilities of the society in taking care of collective well-being, seeking aspirations from the life and sayings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He quoted various sayings of the Holy Prophet that teach them how to avoid conflict and unrest in the society. He also highlighted rights of women and minorities in a Muslim Society. He asserted that Muslims must adhere to the Islamic principles for making the country ideological strong and prosperous.

Dr. Yaseen said Pakistan was the only country that was created in the name of Islam, therefore the people of this country must keep up the basic human norms and ethics, as we learn from Seerat-un-Nabi.