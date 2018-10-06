Sat October 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door

Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door
Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed

Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed
Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish

Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish
What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?

What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?
Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman
Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched

Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched
Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now
Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Institutions urged to promote teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at a two-day Int’l moot on ‘Seerat-un-Nabi’ concluded here on Friday said that the proactive role of educational institutions is imperative to promote the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to have a successful life here and hereafter.

Adhering to footprints of 'Seerat-un-Nabi' is only way out to get resolved the contemporary socio-economic problems, they added in their key-note speeches during the two-day conference.

The speakers deliberated upon ways and means to apply the teachings of Quran and Sunnah in every-day’s life.

A large number of researchers and scholars from home and abroad attended the event that was presided over by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Yasin Mazhar Siddiqui of Aligarh Muslim University, India.

It was arranged by the Allama Iqbal Open University’s Department of Seerat Studies in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC). ‘Fiqh-al-Seerah’ and its contemporary application was the core theme on which speakers gave their intellectual and academic input. In his welcome address, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui underlined the important role of the educational institutions in projecting the message and teaching of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) that, he said, are only way out to overcome socio-economic problems of the contemporary time.

The AIOU, he said has been actively engaged in disseminating the research-based knowledge on society-related issues through research journals and national and international conferences. A series of ‘Khutbat-e-Islamabad has been launched, by selecting 100 relevant topics on which scholars present their views to educate students and the young researchers.

The University, the Vice Chancellor further said, in the recent years achieved many distinctions in the field of Islamic Studies. It won five national awards on promotion of Seerat-un-Nabi’ (SAW) through its research-based academic work.

It was for first time that the University was declared the best one among the higher educational institutions on writing research journal and articles by the Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs with five awards. Recently, a specialised research journal on Seerat Studies was launched. It was most significant that the HEC has awarded three indexing agencies to AIOU for providing free online access to research articles, facilitating researchers and academicians. These include one on the Islamic studies.

The inaugural session was also addressed by the Dean of Arabic and Islamic Studies Prof. Dr. Mohyuddin Hashmi and Chairman Seerat Studies Dr. Shah Moeenuddin Hashimi. They spoke about the objectives of the conference, stating it provides platform to researchers to update their knowledge on relevant topics of their studies. Around 100 abstracts and 50 papers were received for presentation during the conference. Dr. Muhammad Yasin in his presidential address spoke in detail about the dire need of Muslims’ unity and responsibilities of the society in taking care of collective well-being, seeking aspirations from the life and sayings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He quoted various sayings of the Holy Prophet that teach them how to avoid conflict and unrest in the society. He also highlighted rights of women and minorities in a Muslim Society. He asserted that Muslims must adhere to the Islamic principles for making the country ideological strong and prosperous.

Dr. Yaseen said Pakistan was the only country that was created in the name of Islam, therefore the people of this country must keep up the basic human norms and ethics, as we learn from Seerat-un-Nabi.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan´s Yasir targets 20 Australian scalps, series win

Pakistan´s Yasir targets 20 Australian scalps, series win
Kuldeep five-for gives India record Test win against West Indies

Kuldeep five-for gives India record Test win against West Indies
´Great opportunity´ for Australia´s new boys, says Paine

´Great opportunity´ for Australia´s new boys, says Paine
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Photos & Videos

Video: Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face

Video: Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody