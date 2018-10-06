HEC chief to interact with students online on monthly basis

ISLAMABAD: In a major move, Higher Education Commission chairman Dr Tariq Banuri has planned to communicate with students and other higher education stakeholders on a monthly basis through the HEC's web-based television channel, Higher Education EduTV, from October 18.The basic objective of the EduTV is to address the critical need for improving communication with stakeholders and creating awareness of the national higher education standards, quality assurance policies and procedures, financial management, governance and regulatory arrangement.

The EduTV has been operational since March 2017 with an aim to increase the standard of higher education culture and offer education counseling services to the people.

Following the success of EduTV online sessions, Dr. Banuri has decided to communicate with pertinent audiences through the TV, said the HEC. The programme will be on aired on regular schedules with live interaction via social media platform.

The EduTV provides a platform to students, faculty and researchers of partner media and mass communication departments of Pakistani universities to take full advantage by using their writing, directing, screening, editing and relevant skills to develop diverse contents around higher education activities.

It has been broadcasting live web-based programmes on different topics in collaboration with media and mass communication departments of Pakistani universities. A few of the awareness and counseling services sessions includes Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme, Scholarship Guide, Degree Attestation System, Plagiarism Policy, Universities Inside, Professor Online, Achievements in HEIs, National Research Programme for Universities, and Pakistan Qualification Register.

The channel is providing a TV platform to media and mass communication departments at universities by successfully integrating the universities studios with video conferencing facility. The EduTV has recently integrated with Virtual University studio to on-air its programmes through satellite.