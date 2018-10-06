Man shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: A man was shot dead in the jurisdiction of Civil Lines police on Friday. According to police, two motorcyclist assailants shot dead an unidentified 40-year-old man on Anwar Club Road. Reportedly, the killers chased the man when he ran towards a shop to save his life, but they killed him.
