Sindh to launch Rs101.7m survey to collect data on human development

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to launch a Rs101.7million Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MISCS) with the objective to fill in the data gaps for monitoring human development in general and the situation of children and women in particular.

This was stated by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday while talking to Cristina Brugiolo, Unicef Chief of Field Office, Sindh, who met him at the CM House to discuss the UN Maternal and Child Nutrition Stunting Reduction Programme. Shah said that the MICS project was being executed by the Bureau of Statistics of P&D department for which Rs12.5 million have been released. “Five rounds of MICS have been completed globally and now MICS-IV is going to be conducted during 2016-2019,” he said. “MICS produces statistically sound, internationally comparable estimates of social indicators such as those required for monitoring the goals and targets of the SDGs and other international commitments.” P&D Chairman Mohammad Waseem said that the MICS was going to be conducted at the national level under the coordination of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Islamabad with technical support of UNICEF. The purpose of conducting the MICS-VI is to provide relevant data for evidence-based planning and policy making in various socio-economic sectors.