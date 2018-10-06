Sat October 06, 2018
National

October 6, 2018

Drive against encroachments continues in Punjab cities

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The district administration and Municipal Corporation continued anti-encroachment operation for the third day in urban areas on Friday. The district administration removed encroachments from markets, roads and different blocks.

The main focus of the district administration in terms of anti-encroachment operation was Saddar Bazaar, Golai Committee, Liaquat Bazaar, Fareedi Bazaar, Quaid–e-Azam Road, Ghanta Ghar, Kalma Chowk, Kutchery Road, Railway Road, Pathar Bazaar, Jampur Road, Multan Road, Chowk Churahata, New College Road, Pakistani Chowk and other locations. The relevant staff seized several things in the operation.

The locals appreciated the initiative, but traders had expressed their concerns. They said such operations would disturb and dislocate smaller units. They accused the district administration of protecting the powerful people in the operation. In response to such allegations, an official of the MC said the anti-encroachment operation was being launched indiscriminately.

MULTAN: The city district administration has retrieved precious state land worth Rs60 million from Multan’s posh area of New Multan Colony and demolished encroachments erected across the land on Friday, said the officials.

The anti-encroachment teams demolished illegal occupation in the W and X blocks of New Multan Colony and retrieved three-kanal state land worth Rs60 million. Meanwhile, crackdown against encroachment continued on the sixth day and anti-encroachment staff removed encroachments across Manzoorabad, Gol Bagh Gulgasht and Bosan Road. The staff removed temporary kiosks and cabins placed alongside the road.

FAISALABAD: Joint operation against the encroachments and land grabbers continued here on Friday.

The operation was conducted at Muhammadi Market, Rail Bazaar, Mandir Market, Karkhana Bazaar, Gole Aminpur Bazaar, Bhawana Bazaar and other adjacent roads and markets. Moreover, cases were registered against six persons who showed resistance during the operation. AC Sadr said the operation had been started as a regular feature and no one would be spared in this regard. He warned the shopkeepers not to encroach upon the government land.

PAKPATTAN: The anti-encroachment drive on Friday continued here and in Arifwala City. AC Imran Bashir led the operation in which dozens of illegal constructions were demolished at Chak Noorpur and Malka Hans Town. The drive has been launched with the collaboration of the district administration and the Municipal Committee Pakpattan.

BAHAWALPUR: The anti-encroachments operation continued for the fourth consecutive day across the Bahawalpur Division on Friday. The operation continued in Bahawalnagar, Minchinabad, Mandi Sadiq Gunj, Hasilpur and Khanpur. In Hasilpur, residents of Katchi Abadi staged a demonstration against the operation and blocked the Hasilpur-Bahawalpur Road for several hours in protest.

