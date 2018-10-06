15 human smugglers held

FAISALABAD: The FIA teams on Friday arrested 15 human smugglers, including court absconders, from Faisalabad and Sargodha.

FIA Faisalabad Region Additional Director Sajid Akram told media that Mian Asad Haroon of Rehman Gardens, Lahore, had received Rs 6,400,000 from various persons for sending them abroad. He said that the accused along with three other accused persons were arrested.

Similarly, 11 other human smugglers were also arrested for receiving money from different people for sending them abroad, he added. They included Saeed Sultan, Kaliyar Sadiq, Muhammad Qadeer, Wasim Zulfiqar, Muhammad Asif, Abdul Hakeem, Muhammad Sumair, Muhammad Rafique, Sohail Pervaiz, Danish Hussain and Muhammad Rahim, he concluded.

Anti-measles drive: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Ahmad Fawad Friday said under micro plan of the Punjab government to save children from measles injections to 1,168,300 children up to seven years of age would be administered in the district from October 15. In a meeting chaired by the DC, he was briefed that all necessary arrangements were finalised for the 13-day anti-measles campaign. The DC directed the officers, especially to health officers to fully implement the micro plan without hesitation. He said parents should be motivated to get their children vaccinated against the disease. The DC urged parents to cooperate with the health teams in this regard.

He stressed a comprehensive awareness regarding the drive. The DC asked the health department to make necessary arrangements during the drive on the pattern of anti-polio drive. He also sought daily report about the vaccination drive. The DHO told the meeting that some 1,033 teams had been constituted at district and tehsil levels. He said 721 outreach and 312 fix site teams would perform duty. He said control room would also established in the CEO Health Office for daily monitoring of the campaign and information regarding the drive and its functioning can be sought from phone number 041.9200371. ADC (G) Mushtaq Hussain, ADC (HQ) Qaiser Rind, AC City Dr Anam, CEO District Health Authority Dr Mushtaq Sipra, Dr Asif Shahzad of the DHQ, District Coordinator Dr Bilal and others attended the meeting.