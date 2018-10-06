Ex-militant killed in Darra Adamkhel: TTP claims responsibility for attack

KOHAT: Unidentified assailants gunned down former commander of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Shenay Killay in Darra Adamkhel on Friday.

Sources said Arif alias Kaka was standing outside his house when occupants of a car opened fire on him and killed him on the spot around 11 am. One of his friends was injured in the attack, the sources added.

Arif had given up militancy and surrendered to the authorities a few years back.

Meanwhile, the outlawed TTP claimed responsibility for his killing.

In a statement, TTP spokesperson Mohammad Khorasani said that Arif was earlier a member of the TTP and was killed in Dara Adamkhel for changing sides and surrendering to the security forces.

He alleged that the slain man had sided with the spy agencies and had got several members of the TTP killed for refusing to work with him for the government.

He said that Arif was killed in Darra Adamkhel and his guard Khalid was injured in the attack.

It may be mentioned here that the TTP had ordered the killing of all those former militants who had surrendered to the security forces.