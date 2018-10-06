Youth commits suicide over marriage issue

GUJRANWALA: A youth committed suicide over a marriage issue at Peoples Colony on Friday. Ahtesham ended his life by taking poisonous pills. The motive behind the incident is said to be a marriage issue.

BRICKS RATE: The district administration has fixed Rs 7,500 per 1,000 bricks here. The district government has warned the kiln owners to follow the government rates otherwise strict action would be taken against them. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rabia Riasat held a meeting with kiln owners and informed them about the decision of the district administration regarding bricks rates.

REMANDED: Special Judicial Magistrate Azeem Butt on Friday granted five days physical remand of three accused, including the former DG of Sports Board of Pakistan, in fraud case.

The FIA had arrested former DG of Sport Board of Pakistan Akhtar Nawaz and two others on the charge of corruption and produced them before the court.

HUMAN SMUGGLERS: The FIA on Friday arrested three human smugglers. An FIA team raided Kamoke and Narowal and arrested human smuggler Ali Hassan, Sajjad Ali and another accused.