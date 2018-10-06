3 of a family killed in accident

PAKPATTAN: Three members of a family were killed in a road accident near Chak 13-KB on Friday. Maqsood, his wife Asia Bibi and their four-year-old daughter were on their way by a bike when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle. As a result, all three bikers were killed on the spot. Meanwhile, a speeding tractor hit the bike of Farzand near Chak 16-EB, which caused his instant death.

MAN killed: A man died while operating a machine at Chak 45-EB on Friday. Khushi Muhammad was operating a machine when suddenly his hand entangled in the machine. As a result, he received severe injuries and died.

CASH, VALUABLES LOOTED: Two dacoity incidents were reported here on Friday. Dacoits entered the house of Muhammad Ameen at Qaboola Town and looted gold ornaments, cash and other valuables. Thieves broke into the house of Jehangir Ahmad at Chak 23-EB and stole gold ornaments and cash.

WOMAN DIES: A woman died when a rifle went off accidentally at Chak 6-KB on Friday. Muhammad Yaseen was cleaning his rifle at home when suddenly it went off accidentally. As a result, his wife Maryam Bibi died on the spot.