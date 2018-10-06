Three agents held from Passport Office

FAISALABAD: Civil Lines police on Friday conducted a raid near local Passport Office and arrested three agents. The police raided and arrested Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Wasim and Ehsan Ahmad, residents of Satiana Road, who were posing themselves as employees of the Passport Office and extracting money from those desirous of getting the passports. The police also recovered three passports, visiting cards and receipts from their possession. A case has been registered against them.

CRUSHED TO DEATH: An eighth class student was crushed to death in an accident on Bypass Road on

Friday. The student, resident of Mohallah Ansarabad, Pindi Bhattian, was on his way when a speeding tractor-trolley crushed him to death.

DRUG PUSHER HELD: Chiniot police on Friday arrested an outlaw. The police conducted a surprise raid near Ahmad Nagar and arrested the accused with 100kg opium and 47kg charas worth Rs 10 million from his possession. However, his three accomplices fled.