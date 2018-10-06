Youth tortured

GUJRANWALA: A youth was tortured by his rivals at Bhutta Kot on Friday. Shahbaz and Rana Arshad had enmity over some issues. On the day of the incident, Rana Arshad, Rana Irfan and Rana Rizwan intercepted Shahbaz, took him to a deserted place, and allegedly tortured him brutally.