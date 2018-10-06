Six more federal ministers sworn in

ISLAMABAD: Six new ministers were sworn in, following Prime Minister Imran Khan approval for expanding the federal cabinet, Geo News reported. This is the fifth time that the cabinet has been expanded in the last two months. President Arif Alvi administered the oath to six state ministers in a ceremony Friday at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Azam Swati, Mohammad Mian Soomro, Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, Ali Amin Gandapur and Faisal Vawda took oath as federal ministers. Zartaj Gul has been inducted as a state minister. Earlier, Soomro had refused to take oath as state minister and returned to Karachi from the Capital without taking oath as a cabinet member later decided to induct Soomro as a federal minister. The portfolios of the new federal and state ministers will be announced later. With the addition of six new ministers, the strength of federal cabinet members have reached 38, including 24 federal ministers, six state ministers, four advisers to the prime minister and four special assistants.