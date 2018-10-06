More big arrests on the cards: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif’s arrest is the first, and there would be more major arrests, as the process of accountability would move forward.

Talking to the media after the arrest of the opposition leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Mian Shahbaz Sharif and former chief minister Punjab, he termed the arrest a welcome development, and insisted this would have been done long ago.

He emphasised that the government had zero tolerance for the menace of corruption.

Referring to Ashiana housing scheme, clean drinking water project and other cases, he pointed out that these were the cases which were filed during the previous government’s tenure by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the interim government, the process also continued, the minister said adding that NAB was an independent body and the government had no control over it. NAB had its own process of holding inquiries and then investigation under the law and then filing a reference.

He said that NAB might have seen potential in these cases, as massive corruption was committed and there were allegations of Rs56-billion corruption in these cases.

Fawad contended that the government was absolutely impartial, but representing the people of Pakistan, it wanted accountability of all those who had looted the national wealth.

The minister said the government was prepared to extend help and cooperation to NAB, whether it needed the assistance of FIA or issuance of red-warrants to bring back people from abroad or the anti-graft body seeking help in prosecution.

He maintained that the government could only help NAB in administrative matters.

Geo News report adds: Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan's Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said over 10,000 foreign properties owned by Pakistanis have been traced.

He said, "We have received details of those holding foreign assets and 10,000 properties owned by Pakistanis in the United Kingdom (UK) and United Arab Emirates (UAE). This is a huge success," he added.

The premier's special assistant further said, "We have formed a task force which will ensure the money sent abroad is brought back.

"In the first stage, we have initiated an inquiry against 895 foreign properties and officers of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) are part of the investigation," he added.

Akbar said former finance minister Ishaq Dar "deliberately delayed an agreement" regarding exchange of information with Switzerland. "After 2013, no information was sought on bank accounts in Switzerland."

Akbar continued, "We have spoken to the Swiss government and will speak to other countries as well regarding hundi hawala."

Stating that cases regarding properties owned abroad by Pakistanis are also being heard in the Supreme Court, Akbar said, "First, the top court was alone in its fight against the corrupt but now it has the government's support."

The premier's special assistant also spoke about notices sent to 300 Pakistani nationals who own properties in the UAE. "We will send a list of those 300 people to the Supreme Court."

Akbar further said, "We have details of three housing societies in Dubai."

"Money is sent abroad through launches," Akbar regretted and added that PM Imran has formed a task force to draft laws against money laundering and hundi hawala.

Further, Akbar said, "Millions are being recovered from the accounts of ice-cream vendors and stall owners.

"Fake accounts were created for the purpose of money laundering," he added. "Bank accounts were created in the names of drivers and domestic staff.

"When leaders are corrupt they draft laws which make it easy for money to be taken abroad. Money can be brought back and its ownership can be proven," he added.

Akbar said that proceedings have been initiated against those named in the Panama Papers. "If your name was on the Panama Papers list it does not mean that you were involved in corruption; however, if the name appears of someone who held a public office then an inquiry will be conducted against them."

The premier's special assistant also alleged that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mushahidullah Khan "appointed his whole family in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and also got his treatment done on PIA's expense. We are forwarding this matter to NAB," he said.

Speaking to the media, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said, "The task force to bring back money from abroad is being headed by Shahzad Akbar.

"There are three fundamental points of the government’s policy which are a crackdown against corruption and making the environment favourable for foreign investors and local businessmen," he added.

Further, Chaudhry said, “We have sent notices to big non-filers of tax returns.

“A notice will also be issued to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shahbaz Sharif,” he added.

Adding on to Akbar's claim that Mushahidullah took money from PIA for his treatment, the information minister said, "54,000 Pound Sterling was spent on the PML-N leader's treatment."

"I wanted to raise this issue in the Senate but the chairman of the Upper House did allow me to speak," he said.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, meanwhile, said, “The ‘services’ of the former provincial chief minister are bearing fruit now.

“All members of the former government involved in corruption will soon be behind the bars,” he added. “The nation will, from now onwards, keep hearing good news,” Chohan said.