Golden Eagles triumphant

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Golden Eagles beat Muridke Tigers by 6 wickets in the 5th Shami Memorial Veterans Cricket Cup match played at Shah Faisal Cricket Club on Friday.Scores: Muridke Tigers 152 all out after 22.5 overs (Naveed Chishti 64,Umer Hassan 18, Shahbaz Ahmad 15. Muhammad Hafeez 3/23, Rauf Wain 3/34, Muhammad Afzal 2/23). Golden Eagles 153/4 after 25.1 overs (Muhammad Salman Khan 33, Rizwan Aslam 44, Farhan Khan 25, Aziz ur Rehman 8 Not Out. Tahir Mehmood 2/23).