Barki school win indoor cricket

LAHORE: Government Girls High School Barki won the Indoor School Cricket Championship defeating LGS Defence by 43 runs in the final here at National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Friday. LGS won the toss and elected to field first and saw Govt Girls High School Barki score 110 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 8 overs. In their chase of the target of 111, LGS Defence managed 63-3 in 5 overs and added another four runs in the remainder of the overs.

Scores: Government Girls High School Barki 110-8 in 8 overs (Amna Waris 31, Tayyaba Zulfiqar 14, Fatima Zia 4-24)LGS Defence: 67-7 in 8 overs (Hafsa Asad 10, Amna Waris 2-12, Anaz Shahzadi 2-9)Player of the match: Amna Waris, Government Girls High School Barki Player of the tournament: Amna Waris, Government Girls High School Barki.