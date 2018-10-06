Sat October 06, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2018

PPFL: SNGPL manage a draw against KRL

KARACHI: Former champions Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) were held by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to a 1-1 draw in their third round fixture of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) at the floodlit Qasim Bagh Stadium in Multan on Thursday night. Samad Khan hit an equaliser in the 44th minute to secure a crucial one point for SNGPL which made it to the country’s top-tier league after getting through the qualifiers last month. Earlier KRL took the lead in the 30th minute through Iftikhar Ali who exquistely guided the ball through the crowded defence. KRL Sports Manager Ayaz Butt said his team needed some good finishers. “You know we have lost our key strikers like Kaleemullah, Saadullah, Murtaza Hussain and allround player Saddam Hussain who all have joined other teams. We are now struggling to prepare more strikers who could play a key role in our wins,” Butt told The News from Islamabad. However Butt was still happy with the so far progress of his side in the marathon. “You know we have five points which we have secured through two drawn encounters and a superb 3-0 win over National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) in our opener,” Butt said. KRL will now play their next game after nine days. Due to absence of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) the organisers have rescheduled the matches which have given more space to the competing sides between their matches.

Meanwhile the outing between Chaman’s Muslim FC and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) ended in a goalless draw. Muslim FC, which have the capability to shock even the best of the teams, had more ball possession but squandred a few chances that hurt their winning chances.

