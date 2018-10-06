Shahzad gets 4-month ban over dope test

LAHORE: Opening batsman Ahmad Shahzad has been banned for four months for violating the Pakistan Cricket Board’s anti-doping rules. The ban will be effective from July 10, 2018,it was announced on Friday. Shahzad was provisionally suspended and was issued a notice of charge by PCB on July 10 this year over the presence of a prohibited substance in his sample which was collected through an in-competition doping test during the Pakistan Cup 2018. Ahmad accepted that he has committed the violations of the PCB rules, but had no intent to cheat or enhance his performance. Pursuant to a request from Shahzad, agreed sanctions under Article 8.6 of the PCB Rules have been reached. Additionally, as a part of his rehabilitation process Ahmad shall also deliver lectures on anti-doping to such audiences and at such places as the PCB may require.