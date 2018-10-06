Compton quits all forms of cricket

LONDON: Nick Compton, the former England batsman, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 35-year-old, who made his Test debut for England against India in Ahmedabad in 2012, played 16 Tests, compiling 775 runs at an average of 28.7. He accrued two hundreds in the traditional format and registered his highest individual Test score of 117 against New Zealand in Dunedin in 2014.