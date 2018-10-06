McGregor returns for Khabib grudge match

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAS VEGAS: Conor McGregor makes a long-awaited return to the mixed martial arts octagon on Saturday, facing off against unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a money-spinning grudge match tipped to break pay-per-view records. Trash-talking Irish star McGregor was one of the highest earners in the sporting world in 2017 after pocketing around $100 million from his cross-combat boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather, which ended in defeat. Now the 30-year-old former UFC champion is set for another hefty payday when he faces Nurmagomedov at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday in what will be his first MMA bout since November 2016.
