Australia call up Boyle despite eligibility row

SYDNEY: Scottish-born winger Martin Boyle was named in Australia’s latest squad on Friday, despite not yet receiving eligibility clearance.

The 25-year-old Hibernian player, who has an Australian father, was called up as part of a 25-man squad to face Kuwait on October 15. “(Boyle) has expressed his desire to pursue international football with Australia, the nation of his father’s birth,” Football Federation Australia said.

“FFA is assisting Boyle with his eligibility requirements and believes he will soon be cleared to represent the Socceroos.” This month’s game in Kuwait City comes as Graham Arnold’s team prepare to defend their Asian Cup title in the United Arab Emirates in January.

Australia: Mustafa Amini (AGF Aarhus, DEN), Daniel Arzai (Celtic, SCO), Aziz Behich (PSV, NED), Martin Boyle (Hibs, SCO), Milos Degenek (Red Star, SRB), Thomas Deng (Victory, AUS), Denis Genereu Zwolle, NED), Alex Gerbach (Rosenborg, NOR), Apostolos Giannou (Larnarca, CYP), Jackson Irvine (Hull, ENG), Brad Jones (Riyadh, KSA), Tomi Juric (Luzern, SUI), Matthew Jurman(Al-Ittihad, KSA), Robbie Kruse (Bochum, GER), Mitchell Langerak (Grampus, JPN), Mathew Leckie (Hertha, GER), Massimo Luongo (QPR, ENG), Awer Mabil (Midtjylland, DEN), Mark Milligan (Hibs, SCO), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield, ENG), Josh Risdon (Wanderers, AUS), Tom Rogic (Celtic, SCO), Mathew Ryan (Brighton, ENG), Trent Sainsbury (PSV, NED), Daniel Vukovic (Genk, BEL).