Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Dar's 'darlings' shown the door

Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed

Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish

What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?

Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman

Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

AFP
October 6, 2018

Australia call up Boyle despite eligibility row

SYDNEY: Scottish-born winger Martin Boyle was named in Australia’s latest squad on Friday, despite not yet receiving eligibility clearance.

The 25-year-old Hibernian player, who has an Australian father, was called up as part of a 25-man squad to face Kuwait on October 15. “(Boyle) has expressed his desire to pursue international football with Australia, the nation of his father’s birth,” Football Federation Australia said.

“FFA is assisting Boyle with his eligibility requirements and believes he will soon be cleared to represent the Socceroos.” This month’s game in Kuwait City comes as Graham Arnold’s team prepare to defend their Asian Cup title in the United Arab Emirates in January.

Australia: Mustafa Amini (AGF Aarhus, DEN), Daniel Arzai (Celtic, SCO), Aziz Behich (PSV, NED), Martin Boyle (Hibs, SCO), Milos Degenek (Red Star, SRB), Thomas Deng (Victory, AUS), Denis Genereu Zwolle, NED), Alex Gerbach (Rosenborg, NOR), Apostolos Giannou (Larnarca, CYP), Jackson Irvine (Hull, ENG), Brad Jones (Riyadh, KSA), Tomi Juric (Luzern, SUI), Matthew Jurman(Al-Ittihad, KSA), Robbie Kruse (Bochum, GER), Mitchell Langerak (Grampus, JPN), Mathew Leckie (Hertha, GER), Massimo Luongo (QPR, ENG), Awer Mabil (Midtjylland, DEN), Mark Milligan (Hibs, SCO), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield, ENG), Josh Risdon (Wanderers, AUS), Tom Rogic (Celtic, SCO), Mathew Ryan (Brighton, ENG), Trent Sainsbury (PSV, NED), Daniel Vukovic (Genk, BEL).

Pakistan´s Yasir targets 20 Australian scalps, series win

Kuldeep five-for gives India record Test win against West Indies

´Great opportunity´ for Australia´s new boys, says Paine

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Video: Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

