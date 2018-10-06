Sat October 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door

Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door
Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed

Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed
Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish

Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish
What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?

What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?
Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman
Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched

Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched
Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now
Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

Sports

AFP
October 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dovizioso quickest in practice, Lorenzo crashes

BURIRAM, Thailand: Andrea Dovizioso sped to the fastest lap in practice for the inaugural Thailand MotoGP on Friday as his Ducati team-mate Jorge Lorenzo was passed fit for the weekend despite a heavy crash.

Dovizioso led the second session with a lap of 1min 31.090sec, 0.031 ahead of Movistar Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales who had topped the morning timesheets.Still, he said he was not totally comfortable with the track, which is new to the season.

“The first part of the track for sure is good for our bike, but the second part we are struggling a lot,” Dovizioso said.Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez, who leads Dovizioso by 72 points as he closes in on a fifth MotoGP world title, was fourth quickest in the afternoon session.

But much attention focused on the nasty spill by Lorenzo, who was already dealing with a foot injury sustained in Aragon last month.He was cleared to race Thursday but told reporters he was still in pain and could be seen limping. About halfway through the second practice Lorenzo crashed, tumbling across the track as his bike broke into pieces, temporarily stopping the session.

MotoGP tweeted afterwards that Lorenzo was undergoing further medical examinations but “has been declared fit” to race following his accident. However he told reporters late Friday that he was scared during the crash, which he blamed on a mechanical problem.

He also said he was still not certain he would be able to compete because of ongoing pain. Thailand is hosting its first MotoGP in Buriram, a sleepy town several hours’ drive from the Thai capital Bangkok.

The Chang International Circuit in Buriram is about 4.4 kilometres long and was first tested by riders in February, but many worried about weather conditions, particularly the heat.Michelin motorsport said it used data about the track from the test to bring tyres constructed to contend with high temperatures and also slick conditions if it rains.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan´s Yasir targets 20 Australian scalps, series win

Pakistan´s Yasir targets 20 Australian scalps, series win
Kuldeep five-for gives India record Test win against West Indies

Kuldeep five-for gives India record Test win against West Indies
´Great opportunity´ for Australia´s new boys, says Paine

´Great opportunity´ for Australia´s new boys, says Paine
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Photos & Videos

Video: Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face

Video: Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody