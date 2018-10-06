Nishikori through

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOKYO: Local favourite Kei Nishikori thrashed fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-3 to reach the Japan Open semi-finals on Friday, edging him closer to a third Tokyo title.Third seed Nishikori, who won the last of his 11 career titles in Memphis two years ago, made light of the danger posed by the young Greek with a ruthless victory in just 82 minutes. The 2012 and 2014 Japan Open winner will have to get past Richard Gasquet to advance to the final for a third time.
TOKYO: Local favourite Kei Nishikori thrashed fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-3 to reach the Japan Open semi-finals on Friday, edging him closer to a third Tokyo title.Third seed Nishikori, who won the last of his 11 career titles in Memphis two years ago, made light of the danger posed by the young Greek with a ruthless victory in just 82 minutes. The 2012 and 2014 Japan Open winner will have to get past Richard Gasquet to advance to the final for a third time.
Comments