Nishikori through

TOKYO: Local favourite Kei Nishikori thrashed fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-3 to reach the Japan Open semi-finals on Friday, edging him closer to a third Tokyo title.Third seed Nishikori, who won the last of his 11 career titles in Memphis two years ago, made light of the danger posed by the young Greek with a ruthless victory in just 82 minutes. The 2012 and 2014 Japan Open winner will have to get past Richard Gasquet to advance to the final for a third time.