England, USA on top in women’s golf

SEOUL: The United States and England were top of their pools as an incoming tropical storm badly disrupted the LPGA’s UL International Crown team event in South Korea on Friday.

Jessica Korda and Michelle Wie won 6 and 4 against Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn and Pornanong Phatlum to boost the US score, while England’s Charley Hull and Georgia Hall beat Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling and Teresa Lu 2 and 1.

Organisers brought forward Saturday’s third round to avoid Tropical Storm Kong-Rey, which was closing on Incheon, but darkness halted a wet day’s play with eight matches in progress on the Jack Nicklaus Golf Course. Spectators were barred on Saturday to give staff a chance to prepare the course, which is expected to be drenched in the early part of the day, for competition. “However, if we can’t safely play golf on Saturday, the plan is to resume play on Sunday at 7am (2200 GMT Saturday),” the LPGA said in a tweet.