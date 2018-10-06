Umar Amin to lead Pakistan A

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Umar Amin will lead Pakistan A team for three-match T20 series against New Zealand to be played at the ICC Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai. Matches will be played on October 12, 15 and 17, 2018.
The 13-member a squad for three matches: Sahibzada Farhan, Umar Amin (C), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmad, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Muhammad Hasan (WK),Aamer Yamin, Ammad Butt, Raza Hassan, Waqas Maqsood, Umaid Asif and Shaheen Shah Afridi.
