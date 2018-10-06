Lee ‘recovering’ from cancer

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian badminton ace Lee Chong Wei is “recovering positively” from his treatment in Taiwan for nose cancer, a sports official said Friday.But Norza Zakaria, Badminton Association of Malaysia president, said the former world number one was continuing his treatment and won’t be returning home soon.“Lee is recovering positively from his treatment in Taiwan,” he told AFP. “He will stay in Taiwan and continue with the treatment. Lee will come back when he completes his treatment.” Norza said he was in close communication with Lee, 35, and rubbished news reports saying the former world number one would return to Malaysia on Sunday.