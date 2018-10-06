Pak women annex T20 series against BD

LAHORE: The Pakistan women’s team won the four-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh as they won the third fixture by seven wickets at Cox’s Bazaar on Friday.

Pakistan sealed the series by as the first match got abandoned while Pakistan defeated the hosts by 55 runs in the second match and got victorious by seven wickets in the third game. According to reports made available here, the hosts won the toss and chose to bat on Friday. However, Pakistan bowlers were once again at the top of their game as they did not allow any

Pakistan toppled Bangladesh from 20/1 to 74/8 with none of their batters showing any resilience. They were restricted to 81/8 in their 20 overs with Nigar Sultana scoring 19 runs. Rumana Ahmed made 12 and Shamima Sultana contributed 10 runs.

Nida Dar and Nashra Sandhu picked up two wickets each for Pakistan whereas, Aiman Anwar and Anam Amin struck once in the inning. Two Bangladesh’s batters got run out in the contest.

Pakistan chased down the target of 82 runs in 18.1 overs with seven wickets to spare. Nahida Khan and skipper Javeria Khan scored 33 and 31 runs respectively. Ayesha Zafar chipped in with 13 runs. Despite the absence of their regular skipper Bismah Maroof, Javeria Khan did a fine job as the captain during the campaign. The fourth and final game of the series will be played on Saturday.