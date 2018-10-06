Sat October 06, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2018

Share

Qadir, Akmal hope Pakistan will win WC trophy in England

ISLAMABAD: As Cricket World Cup 2019 Trophy was displayed at the Pindi Stadium Friday evening, former Test cricketer and one of senior members of the 1987 World Cup team Abdul Qadir and Test cricketer Kamran Akmal hoped that team would bring the Trophy back from England in less than a year time.

“We pray and hope that team would return home with this Trophy from England next summer. I being a member of 1987 World Cup team know well how important and honorable it is to represent the country in the World Cup,” he said. Qadir said that all those who would go on to represent the country in the World Cup 2019 would be very lucky to get opportunity.

“Now when we have World Cup winning captain as our Prime Minister we need to work even harder to bring laurels for the country on cricket front,” Qadir said. He said there was a need to start preparation for the World Cup as early as possible. Test cricketers Kamran Akmal, Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif were also present at the stadium where a large number of cricket fans gathered to see trophy. “Every cricket around the world gets eager to lift the World Cup. I pray and hope that Pakistan would go on to win the World Cup 2019 and bring the Trophy back to Pakistan,” Kamran Akmal said. The World Cup trophy would be displayed near Faisal Mosque and Peer Sohawa Saturday before its onward journey to Karachi.

