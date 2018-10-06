Question mark on junior cricket team’s selection

ISLAMABAD: Some serious questions relating to Pakistan junior cricketers selection and training comes to the fore following yet another poor showing by national outfit in the Asia Cup that would now see Sri Lanka playing India in a title clash.

Pakistan junior cricketers even have failed to make it to the semis from a Group B where the greenshirts were first beaten by Sri Lanka and then Bangladesh. Pakistan’s only win came against Hong Kong. What went wrong that resulted in such a pathetic show by juniors at time when cricket stays the only game in the country that attracts thousands of youngsters whenever and wherever trials get scheduled.

Then why the best talent eludes teams at regional and national level. Is there something seriously wrong with junior team training as those working on these youngsters at grassroots level know nothing about the basic training or they are least bothered to train these talented juniors who need proper coaching and guidance at early age? When The News put these questions to chief selector Basit Ali who was on his way to Mirpur (AJK) to watch National Under-19 final, he said he was also upset at team’s performance. “I have written a letter to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) highlighting some of the issues that resulted in poor performance of the team in the Asia Cup,” he said.

Basit said he believed that selected players were not given enough time to train and prepare for the Asia Cup. “There was no apparent coordination between coaches and players and juniors were given just a week time to prepare for important event.

“I don’t think, even the best combination was played in matches. Look pacer Arshad Iqbal who returned with six wickets in the last match against Bangladesh. He was not played in previous two matches. Even couple of more were sidelined ahead of important matches. The reason was that those given the team coaching responsibility did not know the true worth of each and every player,” he said.

Basit said he had never listened to anyone when it came to selection. “Whenever I see a talent I always tried to back and support him. When it comes to junior selection I always keep the talent at top. But surely there is a need to work on junior players technique in a big way before unleashing them at international level.”

Basit surely is carrying genuine points. There is absolutely no system or required expertise at regional level to impart right technique to youngsters. Those who are given the charge are there only because they cleared the basic coaching courses courtesy to the influence of their near and dear ones. The lack of knowledge of these half cooked coaches also contributes to poor techniques majority of youngsters have. The juniors hardly know the art of staying long and grafting their innings. These juniors then carry this poor technique to senior level resulting in poor batting results at all levels.

Pakistan has not seen a single quality international batsman having proper technique to tackle high class bowling since the retirement of Mohammad Yousaf.Besides many other issues, the newly elected PCB set up is also required to look into this important aspect that has already resulted in weakening the base of Pakistan cricket.