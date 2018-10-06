Ex-Romania minister held in Costa Rica

SAN JOSÉ, Romania: A former Romanian minister jailed in absentia for corruption has been arrested in the central American nation of Costa Rica, along with another ex-official, Interpol said. Gustavo Chichilla, the international police organization’s chief in San Jose, said Elena Udrea was detained on Wednesday along with Alina Bica, former Romanian chief prosecutor in charge of organized crime and terrorism. Bica was arrested in a separate operation, and the women were being held for an extradition hearing.