Sat October 06, 2018
World

AFP
October 6, 2018

Report bemoans Pentagon reliance on Chinese parts

WASHINGTON: The US military relies far too heavily on China and other nations to provide vital components for its weapons and equipment, a new White House study has found. Due to be released later Friday, the report calls for targeted investments in domestic manufacturing to eliminate vulnerabilities in the Pentagon’s supply chain that could pose a risk to national security. While it bemoans the Pentagon’s reliance on parts from several nations, the document focuses largely on China, assailing Beijing for its “economic aggression” and stranglehold on certain markets. “China is the single or sole supplier for a number of specialty chemicals used in munitions and missiles,” states the 146-page report that President Donald Trump commissioned more than a year ago. “In many cases, there is no other source or drop-in replacement material and even in cases where that option exists, the time and cost to test and qualify the new material can be prohibitive.” The study also decries “antiquated and counter-productive” Pentagon procurement practices that have caused delays, discouraged innovation and increased costs to suppliers.

