India to keep buying Iranian oil despite US sanctions

NEW DELHI: India will buy 9 million barrels of Iranian oil in November, two industry sources said, indicating that the world´s third-biggest oil importer is to continue purchasing crude from the Islamic republic despite US sanctions coming into force on Nov. 4.”Refiners have placed November nominations to lift 1.25 million tonnes (about 9 million barrels) of oil from Iran,” one of the sources said.

Indian Oil Corp will lift 6 million barrels of Iranian oil and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd 3 million barrels, the source told Reuters. The United States plans to impose new sanctions targeting Iran´s oil sector on Nov. 4 to try to stop the country´s involvement in conflicts in Syria and Iraq and bring Tehran to the negotiating table over its ballistic missile programme.

The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media. Indian Oil and Mangalore Refinery did not immediately respond to a request for comment. “India is continuing with its relationship with both its key energy partners Iran and the US ,” a second source said. Indian refiners imported around 10 million barrels of Iranian oil in October, and its November shipments are expected to be lower.