Sat October 06, 2018
World

AFP
October 6, 2018

Nobel Peace Prize honours champions of fight against sexual violence

OSLO: Congolese doctor Denis Mukwege and Yazidi campaigner Nadia Murad won the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their work in fighting sexual violence in conflicts around the world.

The pair won the award “for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict,” Nobel committee chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen said in an announcement which won international praise. One a doctor, the other a former Islamic State sex slave, both have come to represent the struggle against a global scourge which goes well beyond any single conflict, as the #MeToo movement has shown.

The prize was announced as #MeToo marks its first anniversary after a year in which allegations of sexual abuse, rape and harassment have toppled dozens of powerful men. By recognising the pair’s work, the Nobel committee has placed a spotlight on the use of sexual violence in war as a global problem.

Mukwege, who was in surgery at his hospital in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo when the winner was announced, dedicated his award to all women suffering sexual violence in war. “This Nobel prize is a recognition of the suffering and the failure to adequately compensate women who are victims of rape and sexual violence in all countries around the world,” he said outside Panzi hospital in Bukavu.

Addressing women victims, he said: “I want to tell you that with this prize, the world hears you and refuses to remain indifferent. The world refuses to sit there with its arms crossed when confronted with your suffering.” For the past two decades, this 63-year-old doctor has been helping women recover from the violence and trauma of sexual abuse and rape in DR Congo’s war-torn east. Mukwege has treated tens of thousands of victims — women, children and even babies just a few months old — at Panzi hospital which he founded in 1999 in South Kivu.

Known as “Doctor Miracle”, he is an outspoken critic of the abuse of women during war, describing rape as “a weapon of mass destruction”.The Nobel committee also honoured Murad, a 25-year-old Iraqi woman from the Yazidi community who in 2014 was kidnapped by Islamic State militants and endured three months as a sex slave before managing to escape.

She was one of thousands of Yazidi women and girls who were abducted, raped and brutalised by jihadists during their assault that year on the Kurdish-speaking minority, which the United Nations has described as genocide.

Latest News

