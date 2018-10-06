Ghaffar Zikri booked in six cases after death

The police on Friday registered six cases against the last kingpin of the Lyari gang war, Ghaffar Zikri, and his comrade who were shot dead on Thursday.

Zikri, his companion Chhota Zahid and his three-year-old son were killed during an alleged encounter with the police on Thursday morning in Lyari’s Ali Muhammad Muhalla. “We have registered six cases against Zikri and his companion under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act and Explosives Act and charges of police encounter and attempt to murder,” said SHO Shahoor Khan Bangash.

Zikri and his son were buried at the Zikri graveyard at Abdul Rehman Goth after his family took his body from the Edhi morgue in Sohrab Goth. The deceased warlord was the father of two sons and two daughters.

A large number of people, including the family members of Zikri, held a protest against the police action that killed Zikri and his son. Many women also participated in the protest.