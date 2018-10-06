CM forms body to probe varsity incident

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has constituted a parliamentary committee to probe the incident of violence in the University of Peshawar.

The probe committee to be represented by both the treasury and opposition benches will investigate the incident of student’s demonstration leading to a “lathi charge” in the campus, said an official handout.

The chief minister took the decision at a meeting of a delegation of students at Chief Minister’s House.

The students kept the chief minister abreast of their problems and the maltreatment with them on the campus on Saturday.

The chief minister deplored the incident and directed the Higher Education Department to conduct a preliminary inquiry to dig out the actual causes of the incident.

The Higher Education Department should submit its recommendations to the parliamentary committee, he said, adding, the committee presents the rport within 14 days and action initiated in the light of its findings.