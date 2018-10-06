Green Clinic launched

LAHORE: The first-of-its-kind paperless “Green Clinic” has been launched in Lahore on Friday to encourage online treatment services. Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid lauded the initiative and said the health sector in Pakistan has been struggling for many years. “Small amount of data, from various patients, are linked up and pooled, researchers and doctors can look for patterns in the data, helping them develop new ways of predicting or diagnosing illness, and identify ways to improve clinical care.