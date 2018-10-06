Notices to Centre, Tareen

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday issued notices to the federal government and former secretary general of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Tareen on a petition seeking his explanation for allegedly chairing an official meeting of government officials despite the country’s top court had disqualified him for life for not being Sadiq and Ameen.

The petitioner through his counsel contended that Tareen was disqualified by the Supreme Court owing to being not “Sadiq and Ameen” under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution and Section 99 of Representation of People Act (Ropa).

He argued that it is an open secret that Mr Tareen has been involved in lobbying for forming a government on both provincial or the federal sides. He submitted that Mr Tareen participated in various meetings held in the prime minister’s secretariat illegally and unlawfully. He said a disqualified person has no such legal and the constitutional mandate even to have sitting in such meetings for being dishonest as declared by the Supreme Court. The lawyer submitted that the respondent convened and chaired a meeting titled “Livestock emergency working group – 100 Days agenda” on September 13, 2018 without any legal mandate.