Workshop

LAHORETraining workshops are essential to improve the working of welfare organisations. These views were expressed by Social Welfare Burki Project officer Aroosa Butt while speaking at a workshop organised by Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Department at Rizwan Garden. Aroosa Butt said Edhi Foundation and other welfare organisations played an important role for the betterment of society. Representatives from different organisations of Wagah Town, including Muhammad Amjid Farooq, MB Shahid, Seikh Anees Ahmad, Allah Rakha, Ms Fakhra, Haji Abdur Rehman, Shahid Mahmood, Ms Irshad Begum, Ms Zara Tauseef, Adiba Afzal, Sanober Gull, Ayub Bhatti and Muhammad Yousaf attended the workshop. Aroosa Butt gave a shield to workshop trainer Muhammad Alyas.