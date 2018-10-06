Partly cloudy

LAHORE: Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City on Friday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said a shallow westerly wave was still affecting the northern parts and its adjoining areas, and was likely to persist during the next 24 hours. They predicted mainly dry weather for most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds may occur at isolated places in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, they said.