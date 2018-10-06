Shahbaz arrest condemned

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (N) leadership and its like-minded parties have condemned arrest of National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif and termed it as a bad omen for democracy.

They PML-N stalwarts said their party was facing worst kind of victimisation. Member National Assembly and PML-N Lahore President Pervaiz Malik while condemning the arrest said it was highly regretful to victimise a person who was a patriotic political figure of Pakistan. He said Shahbaz had played a historical role in the development of the country.

Uzma Zahid Bokhari termed the arrest as part of a script of July 25. She said the statement of Rana Mashood was irrelevant to this development adding it would be no surprise if Khawaja Saad Rafique was arrested. Former political secretary to prime minister Dr Asif Saeed Kirmani said Shahbaz had been an architect of modern Punjab.

Former provincial minister Malik Nadeem Kamran also condemned the arrest whereas PML-N members led by MPA Ghazali Salim Butt also staged demonstration near GT Road, Shahdara. Meanwhile, Awami National Party Senior Leader Ehsan Wyne while condemning the arrest said the incident occurred after the meeting between Prime Minister and Chairman NAB had raised doubts. He said it was a glaring example of political victimisation which was unacceptable.