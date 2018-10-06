Sat October 06, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2018

Man arrested for father’s murder

LAHORE : Sattukatla police have taken the son of architect Amjad Mukhtar into their custody, suspecting his involvement in his father’s murder.

Amjad Mukhtar was found dead at his home a couple of days back. A police official said the victim had done breakfast with his son and left house. Later, he returned home and slept and asked his maid to wake him up at 5pm. As maid came to wake him up, he never got up. The victim's wife alleged her stepson Umar Amjad had given some poisonous substance to her husband which resulted in his death. Investigation is underway.

suicide: A 19-year-old girl committed suicide over a domestic issue in the Millat Park police area on Friday. The victim has been identified as Laiba, a resident of Nadeem Shaheed Road. The victim locked herself in a room and hanged with a rope.

A police official said the statements of her family were being recorded to know the reason behind her suicide. Police have handed over the body to her family after completing legal formalities.

clash: Two workers of PML-N suffered injuries in a clash between the activists of PTI and PML-N in Factory Area police jurisdiction on Thursday night. The representatives of both parties have submitted applications for legal action.

On the night of the incident, Kh Saad Rafique was present at Ameer Sidhu Village in connection with his election campaign when the activists of both parties scuffled. As a result, one Nauman and Haji Muneer sustained injuries and they were removed to hospital.

A number of PML-N activists gathered outside the police station and they protested against police and PTI workers. They demanded justice. Khawaja Saad Rafique lodged an application against accused Ahmad alias Moda, Aman alias Bagga and Jan Pehlwan. The Cantt SP and Factory Area ASP also reached the scene and controlled the situation. They said action would be taken according to the law.

