Sat October 06, 2018
Lahore

SA
Shahab Ansari
October 6, 2018

Call to restore glory of Lahore

LAHORE : Now we are velvet to rags and that’s what we have done to Lahore due to the commercial galore, we have rediscovered our threads of the past and move forward with it if we want to look after our cities and document & disseminate the information to the people concerned and the young generation to save our present for our future.

This was the punch line of the seminar / Dialogue titled ‘Do you know your city’, an eye open and a highly informative over three hours long rich session, comprising of enlightened deliberations by the internationally acknowledged architects, historians and luminaries, who presented detailed presentations and shared thought provoking information about the glorious past of Lahore: the Jewel of the Mughal Empire & the city of Gardens & Lively-hearted, in Alhamra Arts Council on Friday afternoon.

The speakers who enriched the nominal knowledge of the participants about Lahore, included renowned architects Nayyar Ali Dada, Masood Khan, historian & intellectual Fakir Ijazuddin and the Walled City Authority DG and the chief guest of the evening Kamran Lashari.

In his presentation, Nayyar Ali Dada commented that he belonged to the pluralist school of thought in his architecture. ”You have to move forward, but have to keep the values of the past. It was matter of great concern that Lahore the City of luminaries, a great city with great characters is lost on the hands of commercialism. Now, we have to rediscover it by recollecting & preserving the memories of the glorious Lahore.

Fakir Ijazuddin, in his very informal, friendly and humorous style presented the case of Lahore City and the importance as well as significance of preserving, documenting and disseminating the vital information about this great city which has a history of thousands of years, to the young generation. He stressed on the need to support the people and make the stakeholders aware as well as include them, who are fighting for the rehabilitation and the lost glory of this grand city. He pointed out that the civic responsibility was not available today, which is a vital

ingredient for regaining the lost glory of any city. Masood Khan, another world renowned architect, who has done an extensive rehabilitation work on various areas of the walled city under a special project, told the participants through his highly informative presentation that Lahore shares a tremendous amount of similarity with the great cities of the Islamic world. He pointed out that the economic engine is eating up the walled city.

Kamran Lashari, in his keynote address, narrated a few anecdotes about the lively & open-hearted nature of the Lahorites as well as his personal experiences about the city it was and how it was reduced to the present condition. He maintained that cities are because of the people and it is the people that make cities, and people of Lahore are very vibrant and special. He commented that we have declined in taste and the most important element in people’s culture depends on how you keep yourself up properly, up-beat & clean. He stressed on the need to let the experts, including architects, engineers, town planners and the real stakeholders to take decisions about the up-gradation and rehabilitation of the city.

