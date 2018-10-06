Sat October 06, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2018

LHC orders action against cops, wardens without helmet

LAHORE: Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi of the Lahore High Court on Friday directed chief traffic police officer and police highups to take departmental action against cops and traffic wardens if they are found riding motorbikes without wearing helmet as well as the side mirrors.

“No one is above the law”, “a judge of LHC had been ticketted through e-ticket system, adding if judges are paying the fine so why not others” Justice Qureshi remarked. He said judges of LHC admired the new e-ticket system as everyone is equal in the eye of law.

Justice Qureshi passed the direction when a lawyer Abdullah Malik during the proceedings prayed the court to pass direction for those police officials, including traffic wardens for riding their bikes without helmets, adding the law is equal to all if citizens are being ticketted why not the officials could be fined on same violation.

As the proceedings commenced on a petition filed through a senior advocate Azhar Siddique seeking strict implementation of traffic rules, the lawyer raised a point that the citizens are being asked to abide by traffic rules while the police officials and traffic wardens themselves are not obeying the court orders as they are seen riding bikes without helmets which is regrettable. It irked the judge who then remarked that all are equal in the eye of law and no one would be allowed to violate traffic rules either there are police officials, traffic wardens or even journalists and lawyers.

