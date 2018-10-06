Awards distributed on Teachers Day

LAHORE: Punjab Schools Education Minister Murad Raas has said that teachers are the backbone of the education sector and their role in the construction of new Pakistan is very important.

No development is possible without teachers and I wish that every teacher should be a star teacher. The professional capacity of the teachers will be improved through their capacity-building so that students could be imparted quality education. Solid steps will be taken to provide rights to the teachers. I salute to the teachers on this day and the best environment will be provided to them in government schools so that they could educate the young generation with dedication, commitment and passion.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Friday in connection with World Teachers’ Day. The minister said that different measures are being taken for the teachers’ training so that they could best perform in the classrooms. We will have to give due respect to the teachers. The purpose of celebrating this day is to highlight their role in nation building and the teachers should also make a commitment today that they will leave no stone unturned to discharge their duties so that an educated society is set up. Later, Murad Raas distributed star teacher’s awards, certificates and cash prizes. Meanwhile, a programme was held to celebrate World Teachers’ Day at the main campus of University of Education, Township. It was attended by Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr Nizamud Din, UoE VC Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam, Islamia University VC Dr Habib Khan, Federal Higher Education Commission Director General Farman Ullah and others.