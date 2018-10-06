DC seeks report on municipal officials’ misconduct with orphan

JHANG: Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali has sought an urgent report from Jhang Municipality Chief Officer Anwar Baig about the complaint of an orphan boy who was misbehaved by the municipal officials for filing a complaint about the bogus birth certificate.

A resident of Basti Athawali, 20-year-old orphan M Safdar appeared before the deputy commissioner and informed him that his father was a labourer and died two years ago. His father left a house of seven marla as a family property.

He said his mother also died before the death of his father. “I am the only child of my parents and the sole owner of the house. Some of my relatives, in connivance with the three municipal officials, managed to get a bogus birth certificate of my relative Shagufta Parveen, declaring her my sister,” he explained. During the inquiry, it was proved that Shagufta was not the daughter of his father Noor Muhammad because her father's name is Khan Muhammad, he said.

The complainant alleged that he visited the municipality offices for seven months to get the bogus birth certificate corrected but to no avail. A day ago when asked the official about the file, official Naseem Ahmed not only misbehaved with him but also closed the doors of the public office for him.

Taking notice, the DC directed CO Anwar Baig to submit his report within two days for further action. Meanwhile, Municipality Chairman Sheikh Nawaz Akram issued a combined show-cause notice to three officials Khalid Mehmood, Aqeel Ahmed and Ali Imran on the charges of issuing a bogus birth certificate of Shagufta Parveen under the Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act, directing them to appear for reply within a week.