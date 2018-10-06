Sat October 06, 2018
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2018

‘UAF ensuring peaceful environment for students’

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa on Friday said the varsity was ensuring peaceful environment and state-of-the-art infrastructural, academic, and research facilities to students to enable them to play a pivotal role for the uplift of the country.

Chairing a meeting of administrative and students’ affairs staff at Syndicate Hall, the VC directed the administrative and teaching staff to focus of the issues of students. He said doors of his office were open all the time for students. The VC said the varsity had chalked out a comprehensive plan to make students part of advisory mechanism of the varsity to make them capable of playing their role in decision-making process.

About other initiatives, he mentioned e-complaint portal that would facilitate the students, staff and other stakeholders in terms of filing complaints.

The VC said there was no difference between the UAF’s administration and students, and the administration was committed providing all facilities to students to ensure peaceful environment and for the welfare and bright future of then. He said some miscreants were busy causing troubles in the campus, adding that no one would be allowed to disturb the academic environment.

