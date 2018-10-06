Sat October 06, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2018

IIU marks World Teachers Day

Islamabad: The International Islamic University marked the World Teachers’ Day and conducted a walk on its new campus on Friday.

IIU President Prof Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh led the walk, which was organised by the education department under the supervision dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences Dr. Samina Malik.

Chairpersons, heads of departments, faculty members and students attended the event carrying banners and placards, which highlighting the status of teachers as nation builders. “The day highlights the fact that teachers must be empowered as a critical step towards quality education and sustainable societies,” said Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh.

The IIU president congratulated the students and faculty members for holding successful event to celebrate the day. He said the teachers’ services should be highly acknowledged by all the corners of the society and students must cooperate with teachers to build a strong and prosperous nation. The IIU president said the teachers played vital role in imparting quality education and they were the source of guarantee to a bright future.

