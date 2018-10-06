Three of a family killed in Pakpattan accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PAKPATTAN: Three members of a family were killed in a road accident near Chak 13-KB on Friday. Maqsood, his wife Asia Bibi and their four-year-old daughter were on their way by a bike when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle. As a result, all three bikers were killed on the spot. Meanwhile, a speeding tractor hit the bike of Farzand near Chak 16-EB, which caused his instant death.
Meanwhile, a man died while operating a machine at Chak 45-EB on Friday. Khushi Muhammad was operating a machine when suddenly his hand entangled in the machine. As a result, he received severe injuries and died.
Also, a woman died when a rifle went off accidentally at Chak 6-KB on Friday. Muhammad Yaseen was cleaning his rifle at home when suddenly it went off accidentally. As a result, his wife Maryam Bibi died on the spot.
PAKPATTAN: Three members of a family were killed in a road accident near Chak 13-KB on Friday. Maqsood, his wife Asia Bibi and their four-year-old daughter were on their way by a bike when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle. As a result, all three bikers were killed on the spot. Meanwhile, a speeding tractor hit the bike of Farzand near Chak 16-EB, which caused his instant death.
Meanwhile, a man died while operating a machine at Chak 45-EB on Friday. Khushi Muhammad was operating a machine when suddenly his hand entangled in the machine. As a result, he received severe injuries and died.
Also, a woman died when a rifle went off accidentally at Chak 6-KB on Friday. Muhammad Yaseen was cleaning his rifle at home when suddenly it went off accidentally. As a result, his wife Maryam Bibi died on the spot.
Comments