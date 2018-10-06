Three of a family killed in Pakpattan accident

PAKPATTAN: Three members of a family were killed in a road accident near Chak 13-KB on Friday. Maqsood, his wife Asia Bibi and their four-year-old daughter were on their way by a bike when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle. As a result, all three bikers were killed on the spot. Meanwhile, a speeding tractor hit the bike of Farzand near Chak 16-EB, which caused his instant death.

Meanwhile, a man died while operating a machine at Chak 45-EB on Friday. Khushi Muhammad was operating a machine when suddenly his hand entangled in the machine. As a result, he received severe injuries and died.

Also, a woman died when a rifle went off accidentally at Chak 6-KB on Friday. Muhammad Yaseen was cleaning his rifle at home when suddenly it went off accidentally. As a result, his wife Maryam Bibi died on the spot.