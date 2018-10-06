FIA ups drive against fake social media accounts

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has accelerated campaign against those blackmailing and defaming locals through fake social media accounts and arrested many, including females, during the last few days. The FIA Cyber Crime Wing has arrested at least three women including a singer who were operating fake social media accounts in a bid to defame the people. An official said that one woman arrested on Thursday was using a fake account of her cousin and was posting her pictures on it.